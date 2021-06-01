Jews and Muslims are not mocked for being creationists, only Christians are derided for such beliefs

Letter to the editor

Edwin Poots has come into controversy over being a ‘Fundamentalist, Young Earth Creationist Christian’. Is it right for the media and politicians to berate and mock a politician for his belief in Jesus Christ?

If this was an attack on Poots himself that would be one thing but it is not. It is a fundamentalist attack on all Christians who believe the Bible and don’t agree with the Materialist Relativistic (Secular, Humanist, Evolutionist), Western faith of the moment.

“... our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost,” said Thomas Jefferson in response to a nasty article he didn’t like in the press.

The press must be free to speak out but if the media has been taken over by a particular Materialist Relativist agenda and derides politicians for being Christian, the whole society has a fundamental problem. The media is no longer free. It is tainted and has a political agenda instead of a fundamental concern for reporting the truth and challenging the government.

Freedom is under threat.

It has been noted that while Muslims and Jews may also be young earth Creationists they do not get publicly mocked and berated for it. If the issue is really about a faith view of the origin of life – be that ‘Big Bang Evolution’ or ‘Creation by a Big Designer who has spoken’ – then why are Muslims and Jews in politics never challenged, berated or mocked on this?

Is the media response to Mr Poots and others because of a growing hatred towards Christians? There is rational evidence for a Young, Designed rather than an Old, Chance Universe but the media is too biased to report it.

As Edwin Poots is so mocked, almost as a dangerous individual, I feel that as an attack on all people who believe the Bible.

Is it such a dangerous book?

‘Love your neighbour as yourself’

‘Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you?’

Or is the problem that the Bible speaks about ‘Truth’ and real ‘Freedom’? It was the confidence in the veracity of the Bible that built the foundations of the most free, progressive, educated, caring and prosperous society in history (not that it was without problems of course. Utopia will never exist on Earth.)

The human rights that we used to enjoy had their origin in a Christian understanding of reality. As the Creator (who has spoken) is kicked out of society, government, education, science, academia and the media you also kick out the fundamental basis for freedom, truth, value, morality and knowledge.

Rob Vollebregt. Portrush

