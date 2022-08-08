It is perverse to say that there was no alternative to IRA murder, such as in the firebombing at La Mon above in 1978

So, she who aspires to be first minister thinks there was ‘no alternative’ to, and thus justification for, IRA mass murder at La Mon, Bloody Friday, Kingsmills, Enniskillen, Shankill fish shop and every other brutal murder, whether of child or adult.

What a corrupt and perverse view of premeditated murder.

And, what a graphic illustration of Michelle O’Neill’s unfitness to govern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Who wants such government?

But, more tellingly, who will enable it by enthroning Ms O’Neill as first minister?

Words of condemnation are good, but actions of condemnation are better.

The Provo narrative of ‘no alternative’ is, of course, a fabrication.

Under the Ireland Act 1949 Irish unity was available if the elected Stormont legislature consented.

Under the NI Constitution Act 1973 the only hurdle was a democratic referendum.

Yet, the IRA and others chose to be terrorists.

No one compelled them, only their still surviving bloodthirsty ideology.

Since the Army Council that drove the terror campaign still drives and controls Sinn Fein, no unionist should be in the business of empowering such evil.