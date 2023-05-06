Jim Allister: I consider it an honour to be at a display of culture and history which will be the envy of the world
A statement from Jim Allister KC MLA:
I am delighted on behalf of those the TUV represents to be invited to the coronation. The coronation will be an event which will unite all four parts of the United Kingdom and will be a welcome reminder of what we share as a nation. For most this will be the first coronation we have witnessed and I personally count it a huge honour to be there on Saturday at the heart of all the pageantry.
There will be a display of culture and history which will be the envy of the world, something testified to by the fact that it will be beamed not just across the UK but across the globe. Wherever you and your family are watching the coronation today and whatever you are doing to celebrate the occasion, I and my party trust that everyone will have a most enjoyable day to remember.
Jim Allister KC MLA, North Antrim