The Independent Reporting Commission was formed in 2015 after a paramilitary assessment by the government in the aftermath of a Provisional IRA murder

Once again the Independent Reporting Commission, a group which supposedly has a mandate to “to provide a comprehensive analysis of overall efforts to tackle paramilitarism in Northern Ireland” has produced a report which manages not to mention a single paramilitary group by name.

It is worth winding the clock back to when the IRC was set up and considering the reasons for its formation.

It was formed in 2015 after a Paramilitary Assessment by the government in the aftermath of the Provisional IRA murder of Kevin McGuigan which stated that the PIRA:

Letter to the editor

• Retained an ‘Army Council’ which members believed oversaw both the PIRA and Sinn Fein with an overarching strategy;

• Retained “departments” with specific responsibilities and

• Still had weapons which had not been decommissioned.

Why is this ignored once again by the IRC?

The IRC, populated as I believe it is by disciples of the process, will never say anything which could upset that process.

When questioned on the lack of comment on the PIRA within their last report one of the commissioners is reported as telling the press that “there are those in power who believe the focus should be elsewhere”.

Whatever the accuracy of that quote this seems to be the mindset of the commission.

Jim Allister QC MLA, TUV leader, Stormont

