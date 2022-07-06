The choice for any prime minister must remain Stormont or protocol

The peril and uncertainty facing Boris Johnson’s premiership is confirmation in itself of the folly it would be for unionists to act on the mere start of Northern Ireland Protocol legislation, which might never survive a change of Tory leadership.

Only by keeping the full leverage provided by the non-functioning of Stormont can unionists exert the necessary pressure on who ever occupies Number 10 Downing Street.

For me this battle is not shaped by who is prime minister but by the imperative of dismantling the Union-dismantling protocol.

Letter to the editor

The choice for any prime minister must remain Stormont or protocol. United Kingdom or disunited Kingdom in which tax and legislative powers have been ceded to a foreign power.

Indeed, in one sense, since Boris Johnson signed into existence the iniquitous protocol it might even be easier for someone else to ditch it.

These matters are beyond unionist control, but in respect of what we do control, namely our determination to be rid of the protocol and not to settle for less, that lies entirely in our own hands.

Any weakening will be home grown.

Thus, the essential is to stay strong whatever the complexion of Her Majesty’s Government.