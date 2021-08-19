Jim Allister: We owe our soldiers who were sent to Afghanistan special care now that Western powers have abandoned the work they did

A civilian charter flight arriving at a Midlands airport from Kabul on Wednesday. The flight carried eligible Afghans under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy Programme and British Nationals who were based in Afghanistan. Photo: SAC Samantha Holden RAF/PA Wire

Whereas world leaders readily sent soldiers there, where many paid with their lives or savage injuries, and politicians just as readily abandoned Afghanistan, leaving many to question what it was all about, the soldiers who did their bidding will be beset by deep and troubling reflections.

Thus, this is a very difficult time for many servicemen, particularly those who suffered traumatic injury.

Having already spoken with some, I implore any finding it hard to cope to avail of the various support organisations which can bring solace and help.

An Afghan takes a selfie with Taliban fighters on patrol in Kabul today, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The government that sent our soldiers to Afghanistan owe them special care and attention now that the Western powers abandoned the work they did.

These soldiers loyally did what was asked of them. They can and should hold their heads high, but need sustained support.

Stormont dragged its heels for years on the Armed Forces Covenant before introducing it in a much watered down form from elsewhere in the UK. Now is an appropriate juncture for the powers that be to reflect on how we can best meet the needs of those who served with honour.

Jim Allister QC MLA is TUV leader

