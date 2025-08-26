Jim Shannon: ​History of the bonfire should be taught to and celebrated by everyone

People catch up with old friends in the glow of the bonfire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recently heard an old quote that said “A generation which ignores history has no past and no future” and this has struck a chord with me as I look at the most recent attempts to vilify the history not of one sector of this country – but the history of our nation.

We must never forget that the civil and religious liberty and freedom secured during the Williamite Wars are not the Protestant freedom or unionist history alone – but are the foundation stones of the principles that we treasure in all faiths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ability to worship without fear of government interference. The freedom to choose to worship our God in our community without favour. The remembrance of these victories through parades with music and family fun days with bonfires are not an affront to any person but are a celebration of the history that shaped us and we should be allowed to do this with respect without the constant barrage by the few to silence many.

Letter to the editor

Whilst there are always examples of those who do not do the right thing – we do not live in a society that punishes the majority for the actions of a few.

When a few football hooligans riot and destroy – we do not stop fans attending games, we deal with those in the wrong.

The recent cries to stop bonfires for the action of a handful of people whilst tens of thousands peacefully attend and enjoy them is something that needs no consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The established history of the bonfire and the significance in this history of this generation should be taught to all and indeed celebrated by all and we must be allowed to do so without the calls of shame.

We are not ashamed of the religious tolerance and civil liberty that the Williamite Wars brought to this UK and we will continue to respectfully celebrate those rights and engage with those who do not do so appropriately.

The bonfires in Newtownards as one example went off without an issue – thousands of people caught up with old friends in the glow of the fire, they told the stories of why we have those bonfires to children and grandchildren and underlined the importance of living in peace with our neighbours.

It is my true hope and desire that rather than be vilified for bonfires, that recognition would come of the place that it holds in the history of this nation and that we look to our future with feet planted in the good foundation of our past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I make no apology as an Orangeman, a member of the Black Preceptory and an Apprentice Boy of Derry for continuing to respectfully remember our heritage and teach my grandchildren their culture and the lessons of war to ensure that we continue to build on that firm foundation for generations to come – religious freedom, civil liberty and tolerance for all – including us unionists!