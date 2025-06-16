John Cushnahan: Sean Neeson had a distinguished record of political achievement

Sean Neeson's political contribution has often been underestimated and his record of public service has not been given the true credit it deserves

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I mourn the loss of someone who was not only a close political colleague but, more importantly, a close friend for over five decades – Sean Neeson.

We chatted together weekly in conversations over the years, which were laced with humour and analyses of the current political situations in both parts of Ireland, Britain, and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His political contribution has often been underestimated and his record of public service has not been given the true credit it deserves, having served on the Police Authority of Northern Ireland from 1991 to 1997, as a board member of the National Museums and Galleries of Northern Ireland and representing Northern Ireland on the UK National Historic Ships Committee among many others.

Letter to the editor

He inherited the leadership of the Alliance Party from John Alderdice in 1998 when the electoral fortunes of the Alliance Party were at their lowest ebb since its foundation.

In that Stormont election, the party secured a mere 6.7% of the vote, winning only six out of 108 seats compared to the previous 1982 assembly election (in which Sean was elected to serve in Stormont for the first time) when it won 10 seats out of 78 and secured 9.3% of the popular vote.

During his brief leadership, he saved the party from terminal decline. Together with David Ford’s 16 years of leadership of the Alliance Party, they laid the basis upon which the current leader, Naomi Long, was able to secure spectacular political success for the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his succession to the leadership, together with the late Seamus Close, they were the key Alliance Party negotiators with the other representatives of Northern Ireland political parties and who, with the British and Irish governments, shaped the Good Friday Agreement.

Additionally, together with Alliance Party president Philip McGarry and party general secretary Stephen Farry, he authored key policy documents which were acknowledged by Naomi Long as of vital importance to her when she became leader.

His electoral achievements were also spectacular.

He regularly topped the poll in his local government area in Carrickfergus, becoming the first Catholic mayor ever in this predominantly Protestant area in 1993; and regularly his vote was the highest of any Alliance candidates in Westminster elections.

Sean and his family also made many financial sacrifices as when Stormont’s parliamentary institutions frequently collapsed, he continued working as a full-time politician without remuneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his wife Carol, daughters Claire and Ciara, his sons Peter and John, and his grandchildren whom he loved dearly and of whom he was so proud.

May he rest in peace.