John Cushnahan: Sinn Fein have no moral authority to condemn Israel over the killing of civilians

Speakers at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in Athlone, County Westmeath. A main theme of the conference was the military actions of Israel which has resulted in thousands of Palestinian civilians being killed. Party figures cynically and hypocritically exploited their suffering. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A main theme of Sinn Fein’s Ard Fheis over the weekend was their response to the military actions of Israel which has resulted in thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians being killed.

In their debates and subsequent interviews on this issue, leading Sinn Fein figures have cynically and hypocritically exploited their suffering and loss to score political points at the expense of the government parties.

I totally support the unambivalent public stances of both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste in condemning the huge loss of innocent life that has occurred. They are not only reflecting what I believe to be the views of Irish citizens but they also have the moral authority to do so given both their consistent stances on issues such as this.

Letters to editor

In marked contrast, Sinn Fein have no such moral authority.

They supported the three-decade long campaign of the IRA and they still continue to glorify and justify the IRA campaign of terror which was responsible for the murder of the majority of those victims, many of whom were innocent civilians.