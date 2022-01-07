Kate Hoey and Jamie Bryson’s claims of bias are laughable

Letter to the editor

As someone from the unionist community I find the recent comments from Kate Hoey and Jamie Bryson regarding anti Union bias in journalism and law laughable (‘Kate Hoey voices fears over influence of anti-Union activism in NI courts and media as fresh protocol report published Anti Union bias in law and media,’ January 5,and ‘It’s high time unionists weaponised the law as ruthlessly as republicans, January 5, see links below).

Facts!

Journalists write stories about the UVF being the biggest criminal drug dealing gang in East Belfast, something the PSNI confirmed. Lower Shankill UDA drug dealers, PSNI confirmed this also. Beatings, shootings, Ogle murder by East Belfast UVF, Mount Vernon UVF and PSNI collusion, again accepted by PSNI chief constable. Drugs, extortion, murders, attempted murders in unionist areas by loyalist paramilitary gangsters.

Does Kate Hoey know that the UVF has murdered 32 Protestant unionist people since being on “ceasefire”?

Hoey and Bryson talk about democracy and their blame game. Have they forgotten that the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted against Brexit?

There weren’t any tiny protest marches, rallies or rioting when Brexit happened against the wishes of the majority of the voters.

Neither Hoey or Bryson have a mandate from the unionist community and its not hard to see why.

Raymond McCord, Victims campaigner North Belfast

