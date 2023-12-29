Kate Hoey: I was lobbied on siting a national stadium in Craigavon, I did not lobby for it

Letters to editor

It was interesting to read the report in yesterday’s paper (‘State papers: Northern Ireland national stadium - Craigavon pushed as proposed site for football, rugby, GAA and athletics facility,’ December 28) from the newly released government papers on the discussions in the late 1990s on where the national stadium for football should be situated.

The article correctly stated that as the UK government Sports Minister I was lobbied by Craigavon and Upper Bann MLAs for it to be sited there. However the photograph had a caption which says I lobbied for the stadium to be in Craigavon.

This is incorrect. I was lobbied for such a move. I was always personally committed to the development of Windsor Park and made that clear throughout.