Kate Hoey: Support the News Letter, which covers issues that matter to unionists

As the year comes to an end I wanted to congratulate the News Letter on its consistent reporting of politics in Northern Ireland.

Despite a much smaller reporting team than either the Irish News or the Belfast Telegraph the paper has maintained a widespread coverage of the issues that matter to pro Union people.

Coverage of the NI Protocol and the court case on the Act of Union has ensured that the crucial constitutional issues have been highlighted as even more vital than the technical trading problems.

Letters to editor

The editor’s willingness to look more deeply at the legacy plans has been sensible and brave and he has often been one of the few journalists to stand up against a re writing of the history of the Troubles,

The paper has first rate weekly columnists and a Saturday Review which is informative as well as enjoyable.

A particular mention of Gordon Lucy who each week gives us an insight into a historical figure with Ulster-Scots roots which is a must read for myself.

My plea would be for everyone who cares about Northern Ireland’s place in the Union to buy the paper or subscribe online.

The News Letter deserves our support.