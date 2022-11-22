Keep history in mind when we’re told the authorities are following science

Remember the scientists who tested the first atomic bomb in New Mexico in 1945 thought it could ignite the Earth’s atmosphere and destroy the planet, but they went ahead with its detonation.

Some of the scientists even made a bet whether or not the atmosphere would be set on fire by the test. Just keep this in mind when we’re told the authorities are following science and we’re thinking what a bunch of clever and responsible people they must be and how fortunate we live in a society run by these intelligent and responsible individuals who have our interests at heart.