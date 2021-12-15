‘Keep the Prosecco on ice for downfall of Boris Johnson’

Letter to the editor

The seasoned journalist considers character and personality flaws within the contemporary Conservative Party.

Chapter Five details pandemic errors by the Government and perhaps helps set the alleged 2020 Christmas Party in context.

A long-deceased Anglican canon provided religious instruction to my primary school class. He suggested how titles, such as Right Honourable, are often a misnomer, given to people who least deserve them.

Will Boris Johnson survive as PM or has his 2022 political epitaph already been prepared by members of his own party?

Lord Carrington is fondly remembered for his honourable resignation at the beginning of the Falklands War.

In the wake of catastrophic UK Government pandemic errors, might an honourable PM have stood down in disgrace from political life many months ago?

Instead we are being treated to Christmas pantomime TV performances, like the pictures of the PM in police uniform at a Liverpool drug raid.

A mantra along these lines is possibly presented for every crisis our arm waving PM discusses: “We are getting the job done, lessons have been learnt, a world class service is being fixed, we are spending ten billion over 10 years on this problem.”

The ill treatment being meted out to low paid key workers and pensioners makes better sense after reading ‘The Assault on Truth’.

Does failure to fairly deal with victims of The Troubles shows what an ogre we have had resident at 10 Downing Street?

And might Boris Johnson’s personal and political approach to abortion be a measure of his morals?

Parties may be subdued this Christmas on account of the pandemic.

But keep the Prosecco on ice to celebrate the PM’s pending removal from office.

JT Hardy, Belfast BT5

