Kenny Donaldson: Framework to deal with Troubles doesn’t address victims’ concerns

Hilary Benn and Simon Harris unveiled the new framework on dealing with the Troubles last week

For several years we have advised the UK and Irish governments what needed done in the space of legacy to secure the confidence of our constituency of victims/survivors (the largest constituency impacted).

We made it clear that any process which fails to provide adequate pathways for victims/survivors of terrorism to pursue justice, truth and accountability would not be tolerated and that anything short of the Irish state contributing on an equal footing to the UK state with comparable oversight and independence structures would not be tolerable.

We are underwhelmed by what has been committed to by the Irish government. There is just insufficient detail on the table for us to put our hands up in support of this joint framework. We will be pressing the Irish government for further detail and absolute clarity on their position and how this will reflect in actual actions.

Letter to the editor

We have been clear that there must be enablement powers written into any process and applicable to both states - the days of superficial and symbolic justice/accountability must be replaced with an approach which delivers tangible outcomes, where there is maximum accountability of and from perpetrators.

The framework could and should have dealt with lingering issues of concern, the status of on-the-run assurance letters and the ROI amnesty against IRA prosecutions revealed on several occasions by former justice minister, Senator Michael McDowell.

There can be no honour with any legacy process which does not deal with previous dishonour.

We are opposed to the persecution of those members of the security forces previously exonerated through various investigations.

There must be no further state complicity with the retrospective targeting and vilification of those who acted to thwart terrorism, and ultimately to save lives.

If someone wearing the uniform is deemed to have acted criminally then due process should follow, just as we expect would happen with terrorists.

In fully judging what's on the table we require to consider, does this new agreement offer a better prospect for victims/survivors to obtain better outcomes? Whether they be through criminal, civil or information recovery pathways.

If the governments refuse to deal with these issues of concern then they will have proven that the motivation for this new legacy deal is not about victims and survivors, nor will it be about any prospect of building reconciliation but rather it will be understood as further politics of appeasement with victims of terrorism once again being the collateral damage.

The ball is in their court and victims/survivors are watching closely.