Lack of consideration for spectators is just not cricket
A letter from Jim Rea (Rev):
As a cricket follower, I was delighted to see Ireland win the recent series against Afghanistan.
However, it appears that the organisers of the games at Stormont consider the spectators of least importance.
Despite a large crowd on the final day, no temporary stands were provided. The ground is surrounded by advertising boards that create serious viewing restrictions.
Children and people of smaller stature found viewing the game very difficult. In contrast, spectators at the games at Malahide, Dublin, are provided with raised temporary stands.
I am informed that the third game advertised on BT Sport never appeared, without explanation. The Ireland cricket website could at least give the reason.
If Cricket Ireland wishes to increase the interest in international cricket in Northern Ireland, they should attempt to do better.
Jim Rea (Rev)
Belfast BT5