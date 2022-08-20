Lack of consideration for spectators is just not cricket

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the Men's T20 International match between Ireland and Afghanistan at Stormont in Belfast earlier this month

As a cricket follower, I was delighted to see Ireland win the recent series against Afghanistan.

However, it appears that the organisers of the games at Stormont consider the spectators of least importance.

Despite a large crowd on the final day, no temporary stands were provided. The ground is surrounded by advertising boards that create serious viewing restrictions.

Letter to the editor

Children and people of smaller stature found viewing the game very difficult. In contrast, spectators at the games at Malahide, Dublin, are provided with raised temporary stands.

I am informed that the third game advertised on BT Sport never appeared, without explanation. The Ireland cricket website could at least give the reason.

If Cricket Ireland wishes to increase the interest in international cricket in Northern Ireland, they should attempt to do better.

Jim Rea (Rev)