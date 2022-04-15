Language in Derry Girls was atrocious yet we just accept it as comedy

Letter to the editor

Probably in my case it is old age: I have heard of the ‘Derry Girls,’ but never watched the programme until this week when flicking through the channels I came upon the episode which included Liam Neeson as a RUC member.

I suppose nowadays nothing should shock what takes place on television and I assume the writers are reflecting in the script the realistic language of such a setting, as otherwise they would be subject to criticism.

I would not claim to be prudish but the language was atrocious particularly the use of the word Jesus as a swear word; what does this say about our so-called Christian society that there has been no outcry about this?

Have we all become so cowed that we just accept this as ‘comedy’ and we have not the courage to simply state this abuse of his name is as a bad as the mockery heaped upon him by the hordes as he was taken to Calvary 2000 years ago?

Has there been any criticism by the established churches, and if not why not?

What will we say on Judgment Day when we all have to appear before him (blame someone else, and say it was funny?).