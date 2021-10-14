Leo Varadkar has just insulted all British citizens

Letter to the editor

[He had said “surely the message must go out to all countries around the world that this is a British government that doesn’t necessarily keep its word and doesn’t necessarily honour the agreements it makes”].

Irrespective of the current renegotiation of the NI Protocol, for a former Irish Prime Minister to impugn the integrity of the UK is out of order and a gross insult to all British citizens.

Leo Varadkar would do well to remember the help and support the UK has rendered to the Irish Republic since its formation, not least the loan of many billions of pounds to support its economy during the last economic crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Campbell, Chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry