If Edwin Poots, as he expressed on The Nolan programme on March 2, is so keen to send British troops of Nato to their probable deaths in Ukraine, and the possibility of HMS Bangor (mine sweeper) as part of the Royal Naval task force patrolling international waters in the Black Sea, being hit by a Russian torpedo; then Mr Poots should take up the suggestion by the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who said she supports individuals from the UK to go to Ukraine to join an international force to fight.

It is not my intention to be flippant towards Mr Poots but he should think his reasoning through. If Nato does eventually decide to engage by land, sea and air with Putin’s armed forces, then without doubt it will lead to a full-blown European war or much, much worse.

MW Woods, Bangor

