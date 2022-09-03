Let us focus on this out of touch Tory government

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

If anyone need more proof all Conservative governments are out for the rich, then this gigantic hike in energy prices is a good example of it.

Liz Trust’s wages come from tax paid by hard working people of this country so next time she says I don’t like handouts she may like to consider that.

This government will not get involved with any nationwide strikes but will appear on our TVs to add fuel to the fire, so we the British public can argue between ourselves as to whether they should strike or not.

If you put a heavy coat or more blankets on your bed this winter, and not the heating, then think about the thousands of people just like you who have withdrawn their labour so they can get enough money to put the heating on.

We are all in the same boat, so let’s stop squabbling among ourselves and focus on this out of touch government.