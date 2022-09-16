Let us talk finance about the prospects of an all Ireland

Letter to the editor

I have lived in this country for 10 years — I have to laugh at ‘days of unionists as top dog are gone’ (Letter, Peter McEvoy, September 15).

When are the unionists going to wake up? Speech by Sinn Fein speaker, met by first minister Sinn Fein, met by lady mayor of Belfast Sinn Fein and the local MP Sinn Fein. Stop playing politics with politics. We all know that if the unionists got their act together the numbers would be different.

Jim, Doug, Jeffrey — it is time to get together and defeat the opposition.

I hear a lot of people saying all-in-one Ireland/Independence for Scotland.

Are you really telling me that they can afford to separate, are people really happy to lose their NHS, medical cars, social security, free houses etc? Can southern Ireland afford Northern Ireland — remind me who baled out the south at the last bank crisis.

Let’s talk finance — this is the land of milk and honey — no poll tax. no bedroom tax, no water tax, no prescriptions charges, free buses someone has to pay the bill. At the moment it is Stormont. Can someone tell me what money Stormont raises as opposed to giving it away?

All we hear is ‘we don’t have enough’ and London will have to pay more, from yet a Sinn Fein finance minister.

It is time to waken up before it is too late.