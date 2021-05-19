Let’s come clean as to community background make-up in important offices to build confidence across society

Letter to the editor

We hear complaints in Northern Ireland about parity when it applies only to one side of the community.

We have had a 50/50 recruitment for the PSNI even though republicans prevented young nationalists from joining the police over the years. This led to, among other things, a very costly Patten payout scheme.

Given the lack of faith in the wider criminal justice system by many unionists at this present time, is it not time to look at the judicial system, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the Police Ombudsman’s office, and even the judiciary to see what backgrounds or religions make up these offices?

Those in such high offices should be open to scrutiny.

To have an idea of the balance of those employed in these groups may give unionist people more of a trust in the justice system.

With the non-prosecution of republicans at a funeral in West Belfast, it has led to claims of two-tier policing.

We must have a balance in these groups so they do not become a cold house for unionists and be accused of bias.

The recent decision by the PPS to prosecute two old veterans with no new evidence to back this decision was shocking.

Let’s come clean as to the makeup of these important offices to build confidence in our community.

No one should be beyond scrutiny.

John Mulholland, Doagh

