Let’s hope the pending bill can restore Northern Ireland to its rightful place in the UK

The letter-writer voices hope that the Protocol Bill now before Parliament will undo the harm to NI’s place in the UK

No matter what you think of David Trimble as a politician and his compromise with nationalists/republicans through the Belfast Agreement, the UUP has never recovered politically from it.

Yes, he took a chance for peace, but at what price? Under the late James Molyneaux, the DUP were making little inroads to being the largest unionist party.

After the Belfast Agreement the party fell apart with even Mr Trimble losing his seat in Upper Bann.

Letter to the editor

Now we are left with an agreement that as Mr Trimble has said, the heart has been ripped out of it through the iniquitous protocol.

All the hard work that was put into coming up with the Belfast Agreement and then at the stroke of a pen it has been destroyed. I have little doubt that Mr Trimble was sincere in what he agreed, but it is a pity that those others who also agreed it have allowed a foreign entity to rip the heart out of it.

One thing is for certain, you cannot have the Protocol and the Belfast Agreement as they are in complete contradiction to each other and the meaning of consent. Now the balance has swung in favour of nationalist Ireland and republicans, they seem unconcerned about what they call the Good Friday Agreement.

Republicans are as committed to it as they are to the EU, to get what they want! They are prepared to let a foreign identity drive a coach and horses right through it as was Boris Johnson until lately.

Let’s hope that in coming days that new legislation will shift the goal posts and Northern Ireland will be returned to its rightful place.