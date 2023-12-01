Letter: 50 years of mixed marriage charity - and there is still much to do in our fractured society

Letters to editor

The Northern Ireland Mixed Marriage Association (NIMMA) is seeking contributors to mark our 50th anniversary in 2024.

The registered charity was set up in February 1974 and has worked continuously to provide pastoral care for individuals, couples and extended families, as well as working for reconciliation through partnerships with the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education and the Department for Communities.

We have had many highlights since those dark days of the 1970s with the publication of three books about what has been a taboo subject for generations, the lifting of restrictions that made such marriages so difficult and our ground-breaking work in the provision of shared social housing. Many people have helped us reach a stage in our development when mixed relationships now account for around one-in-five and we hope that those that have helped with or been helped by NIMMA over the years will get in touch to ensure that this very special anniversary is valued appropriately.

We deliberately do not say celebrated as there is still so much to do. Mixed marriage is still not regarded as “normal” and our society remains fractured and politically unstable, but NIMMA continues to work for a time when compromise, tolerance and and accommodation are accepted as the way forward.

If you feel that you can contribute in any way to NIMMA’s 50th, please do not hesitate to contact us on telephone number 07706285042 or by e-mail to [email protected]