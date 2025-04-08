Letter:
So DUP ministers are set to put down a marker in relation to the Sinn Fein minister's decision (unsurprisingly) to impose Gaelic language signs at the new Belfast rail hub.
They certainly will have plenty of unused 'markers' about the office for sure. Remember all the previous markers they put down in relation to the sea border? Seven, I believe - all unused so they could recycle them for starters.
Then there are the 'No Irish Language Act markers' and the 'Smash Sinn Fein' markers - all unused.
Is a 'marker' the same as a 'red line' or even a 'blood red line'?
I suggest that in future instead of markers and red lines the party could use the phrase ‘chocolate fire guards’ instead.
That would be as relevant or truthful as a marker.
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield