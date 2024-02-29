Letter: A change in the border will not affect the way we live but a maximum wage will

Letters to editor

A good wage means more than a flag

If we mixed the red, white, and blue, and the green, white and gold together we'd get a peachy brown colour... I think.

Then we could all embrace that as our national flag, (or is it fleg). Or we could always have the Tricolor and the Union Jack flying together above all those public buildings that couldn't function without one.

We could play the Irish sports and "other" sports on alternate days; and that way we'd all be happy, right? The 99% of the other aspects of our shared culture like watching television and smart phone use and driving and talking about the weather, etc, we could just keep the same.

We're born into a society which conditions us to see ourselves as either one or the other. We're conditioned to focus on the inconsequentials – like the colour of the flag, and the football team we support, for example. We may not realise that a change in the economic system would be the fundamental change, or the change in the financial system. Just a change in the border will not affect the way we live. Imagine having a maximum wage. That would be real change.

The implications of having a maximum wage would revolutionise society. Now, it doesn't mean everyone would be happy about this, but come on... Whether we are governed from Dublin or Westminster won't make any difference. We're still being governed by the same clowns who've helped legitimise the Emperor's new clothes.