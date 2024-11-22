Letter: A cloud will remain over Birmingham families until pub bombings atrocity is resolved

Yesterday's memorial service in Birmingham was yet another painful milestone for the families of the 1974 pub bombing victims

Yesterday marked the 50th anniversary since the Birmingham pub Bombings, when 21 innocents were slaughtered and over 160 injured.

We are mindful that yesterday was yet another painful milestone in the lives of those left behind, those who had their flesh and blood stolen away by the actions of Provisional IRA terrorists and others who survived the attacks but who carry physical and mental scars.

There remains no accountability into the events of Birmingham - to date the terrorists have escaped being held responsible, and the agencies of our State have also failed the families.

Letter to the editor

The Birmingham pub bombings remain a travesty and there continues to be a painful legacy which cannot ease in the absence of there being full accountability.

Those murdered were defenceless civilians (many of them young people).

Their crime was their deemed ethnic background.

They were socialising and at their most vulnerable when terrorists struck.

We send our love and our prayers to the Birmingham families, a number of whom we have come to know over the years.

They are good people motivated to do what is right and to stand by their loved ones, faithfully honouring their memory.

Unless and until this heinous crime is resolved, a cloud will remain above Birmingham, and many impacted will continue to suffer the indignity of further injustice.