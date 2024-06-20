Letter: A disastrous election in the Republic has taught Sinn Fein that the Irish are not ready for 'the great reset'

Letters to editor

The European Parliament elections in the Republic of Ireland were a setback for Sinn Fein, with prior expectations that the party would consolidate its strong position in the south and being the largest single party in the north.

The opposite happened at the polls and in-depth analysis will show why.

At grassroots support, the leaders are seen as pro-immigration, a reflection on the results from a partisan electorate.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald perceives herself as a future world leader, an advancement of ambitious power, while trying to blend it with Irish domestic affairs, and the twain will not meet, given the culture of the Irish.

Over a quarter of hotels in Eire have been commandeered to house asylum seekers, leading to vociferous public protests.

The stabbings leading to wholesale riots on the streets of Dublin in November 2023 received international attention.

Throughout all the events, the Sinn Fein hierarchy displayed a misconstruction of them, unwilling to let reality impinge on their adaptation of equality, diversity and inclusion to make the party look modern, and its supporters out in the field punished it through the ballot box.

The original agenda of Sinn Fein was to get Britishness out of Ireland, to be replaced with indigenous republicanism, not to be shared with multi-nationalism.

Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O'Neill, with their zest for globalism, have discovered that politics can reverberate adversely.

The Irish are not ready for 'the great reset', a microcosm of the European elections across the continent where the right has made a resurgence.