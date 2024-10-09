Letter: A full-scale re-assessment of the ramifications impacted by the McMonagle scandal is needed

Michelle O'Neill says she did not know the whereabouts of her former colleague Michael McMonagle (left, highlighted) during the period this image was taken. This still from a video taken by BBC Northern Ireland in February 2023 shows Michelle O'Neill standing a few yards from him

The McMonagle 'scandal' has hit at the heart of government with devastating effect, rocking public confidence, bringing into open question the suitability of Sinn Fein as partners in executive roles.

Until satisfied, unionists cannot endorse republicans deceiving the public.

The scandal has revealed the high-handed manner in which the Sinn Fein hierarchy flaunt the system and manage cover-ups.

Letters to editor

Political unionism cannot be found culpable by doing nothing about Sinn Fein's behaviour and by doing so bring the executive into disrepute. This is what ordinary unionists are finding so difficult to take.

At stake is the issue of honesty and truthfulness between all partners in the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Fein is charged with dishonesty, misleading others and failing to take responsibility for its actions.

If the unionist political leadership sitting in ministerial positions, and being deputy first minister to first minister Michelle O'Neill, does not urgently address all issues surrounding the scandal, it will serve the public badly.

People deserve nothing short of punitive action. Unionists are right to demand a full-scale re-assessment of the ramifications impacted by the scandal.

At stake is the future of government at Stormont. Should the political leadership be found wanting in defining their future role with Sinn Fein who patently are not to be trusted, it will be a dark day for Northern Ireland.