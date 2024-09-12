Letter: A legacy policy for victims which elevates and empowers the few, but which fails the many

The scene where RUC superintendents Harry Breen and Bob Buchanan were murdered south of the border. What is Ireland's record to the cries for justice for those whose lives were impacted by actions in the Republic? Terence McKeever’s family, Ian Sproule’s family, the families of the Narrow Water massacre, and others

A letter from Kenny Donaldson:

At the innocent victims’ group SEFF we have always been clear; the murder of Pat Finucane was a heinous crime carried out by terrorists and there is absolutely no justification for that action no matter what lens someone seeks to look at the situation from.

The fact he represented terrorists and murderers as a solicitor was not justification for his murder.

The fact that his two brothers were systemic terrorists within the Provisional IRA (Dermot and Seamus) does not justify his murder either.

Letters to editor

He was murdered as a civilian in front of his wife and young family and that is the fact that must be acknowledged.

The difficulty with the UK government ordering a public inquiry is that it has judged that this particular crime is worthy of an additional forensic focus and resource which little-no other Troubles related terrorist crimes receive.

This has the impact of deeply hurting other families who have been denied any recourse to justice, truth and accountability. republican terrorists have been appeased and placated and through over hand covert actions by both nation states have become virtually untouchable since the point of the Belfast Agreement.

Where civil issues are concerned, what address were to send their civil claims to c/o The Provisional IRA Army Council?

The Finucane family have had several inquiries into their loved ones murder, many others have yet to have anything beyond a skeleton investigation at the point of of the murder.

The secretary of state Hilary Benn has been made aware by our group of the risks associated with continuance of a policy which elevates and empowers the few, but which fails the many. And it is for he and his government to respond to our challenges made of him, and those of others. We also note commentary from the Irish government and no doubt this case was discussed at last week’s love-in or reset meeting between the premiers of both nations.

The Irish government has vociferously raised this case with the UK government, what is its record in regards to representing the interests and cries for justice and accountability for SEFF’s families?

Whether that he Terence McKeever’s family, Ian Sproule’s family, the families of The Narrow Water massacre, the families of Harry Breen and Bob Buchanan, the families of so many innocents impacted within their own jurisdiction.

What is your record in dealing with these families or in engaging with SEFF? How many unanswered letters, emails, requests to meet, requests to come good on legacy and commit to full and unequivocal disclosure have you shrugged your shoulders to?

It is quite ironic that at the point of writing this email that we are planning to meet with officials from the Dept of Foreign Affairs today. Coincidental timing? Our message will be as robust today as it would have been last week or what it would be next week. We will be demanding verifiable action from the Irish State on these issues.