Letter: A lord should know better than to show support for the invaded then the invader

The unelected David Cameron now a lord (imagine) has visited Russian-occupied Ukraine promising support and armaments to rid their country of their invader and occupier. Where did he go next? To Israeli occupied Gaza, East Jerusalem and West-Bank? Did he? Heck. But to the invader occupier of the above named and offering support and armaments to Israel to continue with attacking its neighbours and former owners of the lands now called Israel, pre 1948.