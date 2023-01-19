Letter: A new LGBT centre in Belfast or elsewhere does not need to be overly expensive

A dedicated place that can be used for events or can organise events for purposes of socialisation for the LGBT community would help in tackling loneliness and social isolation and improve mental health

I read with interest Adam Kula's article regarding the consultation on a new LGBT Centre in Belfast (‘DUP says council must 'be mindful' of public spending when it comes to idea of a new and bigger LGBTQQIA+ centre in Belfast’, January 17, see link below)

As a gay member of the UUP who completed the consultation, what I want to see is greater connectivity of the LGBT community in Belfast and beyond.

I live in Newtownards and my council Ards and North Down doesn't have an LGBT centre or any regular LGBT events.

Letters to editor

Thus, I regularly travel to Belfast to attend LGBT events.

This can be expensive to me in terms of transport though I don't have any other choice for socialisation.

I have long advised my own council that more needs to be done to help the LGBT community in Ards and North Down.

I also think other councils in Northern Ireland could do more.

For me, a new LGBT Centre does not have to be overly expensive.

I noticed the consultation was extensive in asking what services respondents would like to see from it though I think this was to gauge demand for services more than anything else.

The most demanded services would then be implemented depending on funding.

A dedicated place that can be used for events or can organise events for purposes of socialisation for the LGBT community would be all I would want. This would help in tackling loneliness and social isolation and therefore improve mental health.

Hope this provides clarity and thank you for covering this story.

Michael Palmer, Newtownards, UUP Member, Ards and North Down