Letter: A poignant service in Londonderry in memory of those who died in the Covid pandemic

It was lovely to have been able to attend a very heartfelt and poignant service on Sunday 26 March in St. Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry which was conducted by the Dean of Derry Raymond Stewart. There was a lovely sermon by the Rt Rev. Andrew Forster the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe to remember the many people who were lost during the pandemic either as a result of the viral infection or otherwise and who couldn't receive a normal funeral service. It was rightly said that as a community we have a lot to be proud of that whilst Boris Johnson along with his cohorts in London as well as members of Sinn Fein/IRA done as they pleased the Apprentice Boys of Derry as a fraternity were responsible and law abiding throughout, and they can hold their heads high.