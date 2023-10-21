Letters to editor

Much as I would like to see the Northern Ireland team fully embrace diversity, the problem with Casement Park as a venue for Euro 2028, is that is precisely where on the Andersonstown Road that corporals Derek Wood and Derek Howes were butchered, tortured and disembowelled by the IRA.

Secondly, Roger Casement is an Irish republican icon and hardly representative of a new Northern Ireland, post the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, going forward.

Thirdly, it has yet to be built.

Fourthly, despite what has been reported, local residents remain seriously concerned.

And, finally, it is just too stupid for words.