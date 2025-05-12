Letter: A proud, disciplined display of music, culture, and identity that nationalism cannot match

Part of the long Banbridge parade to commemorate VE Day, which showed a people proud of their place within the United Kingdom

Anyone who had the opportunity to attend the VE Day parade in Banbridge on Thursday will have witnessed the core problem that nationalism has with loyalist marching culture.

At one point, I looked back along the main street and, far in the distance, I could just about make out the banner of the next district after mine. Orangemen, bands, and supporters stretched so far it disappeared into the horizon. And therein lies the problem.

I believe that this is what certain media outlets — the Irish News, the BBC, and others — cannot abide: that a place like Dromore, along with a few surrounding villages that many outside County Down couldn’t name, can put so many on the road in a proud, disciplined display of music, culture, and identity. A display unmatched within nationalism.

Letter to the editor

It showed a people proud of their place in the United Kingdom — and of what the United Kingdom did not just for itself, but for the world, 80 years ago.

It showed a community that recognises it took part in that struggle and in that victory because it was part of the UK — not part of a state that maintained diplomatic relations with Nazi Germany, censored reports on the Holocaust, and sent condolences upon Hitler’s death.

Those who sell the idea that Northern Ireland is in its final days know they have a problem when they see the likes of the Banbridge parade.

Quite apart from a fitting tribute to the sacrifice of a pervious generation Banbridge was a reminder that we haven’t gone away you know.

That’s why it won’t lead BBC news bulletins or feature in the pages of papers only interested in demonising loyalism as a philosophy.