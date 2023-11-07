Letters to editor

The root cause of the Palestine/Israel situation is obvious, but no-one in the American dominated West is allowed to name it.

The solution is equally obvious, but no Western politician dare name it lest they appear critical or supportive of one side or the other.

No Israeli or Palestinian politician dare name it lest they be politically crucified, or assassinated, by extremists in their own camp.

The UN, as facilitator of the root cause of the situation, must now intervene to negotiate, or impose, a peaceful solution that does not perpetuate racial, religious, psychological or territorial division or dominance.

But do the dominant members of the UN, who can veto the obvious solution, want a resolution to the mutual benefit of Arabs, Jews, Muslims, Christians, and others, allowing them to live in peace and harmony as one country, Palestine, without according the country any racial or religious identity or dominance?