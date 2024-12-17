Letter: A revitalised shipyard could be a catalyst for community renewal, pride and opportunity

The historic Harland & Wolff shipyard is long a bedrock of East Belfast's industrial heritage and a crucial source of local employment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I cautiously welcome Navantia's planned acquisition of the Harland & Wolff shipyard. This historic site, long a bedrock of East Belfast's industrial heritage and a crucial source of local employment, now offers renewed hope for economic regeneration in an area that has experienced significant decline.

The shipyard's recent history of instability cannot be overlooked. Those now steering its future must learn from past challenges to ensure the workforce is guaranteed security and opportunity, not perpetual uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We envisage the Harland & Wolff site expanding beyond traditional shipbuilding. While initial work on renewable energy infrastructure is promising, transforming the yard into a comprehensive hub for green industry would represent a critical investment in both sustainable employment and climate change mitigation. Given east Belfast's vulnerability to rising sea levels, positioning ourselves at the forefront of green innovation is not just advantageous, it is essential.

Letters to editor

The ongoing heritage and neighbourhood renewal projects in inner east Belfast provide an inspiring backdrop. A revitalised shipyard could become more than an industrial site – it could be a catalyst for community renewal, pride, and opportunity.

The nascent apprenticeship programme and social value initiatives already underway must be protected and expanded, not left to wither under financial pressures.

The East Belfast Green Party urges local leaders and stakeholders to prioritise a sustainable, forward-looking vision for this iconic shipyard. By doing so, we can transform a symbol of industrial heritage into a beacon of hope and innovation for future generations.