Letter: A seducing spirit has gone out into the world - could the antichrist already be among us?

For millennia the Church has speculated about the coming of the antichrist, and come up with a myriad of interpretations, from the misinformed to the ridiculous.

Each generation gleans their information from the runes as they fall at the time, so the march of history has provided a variety of plausible candidates.

Prophesy based on the evidence of the time can be deceptive, and needs to be handled with care. Only in time will all the pieces fit together, and we’ll see the true picture.

Letters to editor

Some could make a good case for Caesars who seemed to fit the criteria, Nero was a prime suspect. Since then, others have appeared on stage who seemed to fit the definition and many at the time could make a very good case.

For a time they played their part and made their exits, but not before many were deceived: Napoleon, Hitler, and Stalin spring to mind, and had their season.

The Bible teaches there are many antichrists who will make their mark on history before the appearance of the man of sin. Christians are divided on this issue and judging by their record in the past it’s highly probable they have all got it wrong. They’ll never admit it and twist the facts to fit their interpretation.

There is so much false teaching on this issue, Christians are deceived. It has happened before - the Jews waited for their Messiah for a thousand years and when he arrived they put Him to death; he didn’t match the description the Church had painted.

Is it possible that there has been so much false teaching on the subject of the antichrist that when that curtain of history rises, he will have a completely different profile and many will be deceived?

Christians today are badly taught, and, lacking courage and discernment, sitting comfortably. This confusion has spread to a world where truth is marginalised, and morally and spiritually on a downward spiral.

Another spirit has entered the churches unnoticed, and softened them up to believe the lie, then spread to every area of our lives, including the schools, where our children are taught to despise their own culture. The Protestant community needs leaders, and we don’t have them.

A seducing spirit has gone out into the world to deceive the nations, if you look carefully the evidence is all around us.

The Judeo-Christian foundations that formed the basis of our civilisation for centuries are crumbling. If you haven’t noticed, you’re already a disciple of the false prophet, and he’ll claim you.