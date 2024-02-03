Letter: ​A Sinn Fein first minister ought not be a worry for unionists

King Charles III meeting with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, in September 2022, at the time of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ms O'Neill expressed her sympathies over the death of the Queen as Stormont party representatives met the new monarch at Hillsborough Castle

Sinn Fein taking the first minister post at Stormont is said to cause unionist consternation.

But why should it? It should be welcomed.

This is the party that once demanded a date for British withdrawal and no internal NI settlement yet here they are legitimising the NI state by taking the first ministership and fulfilling some of that position’s roles, like consoling King Charles III on the death of the Queen.

Is this what 30 years of IRA violence was meant to achieve?

Is this what the hunger strikers died for?

Irish republicans would say no.

If there was a united Ireland tomorrow and unionists formed part of a coalition government in Dublin, republicans would take that as a victory.

Nothing can be done about Sinn Fein wanting a united Ireland but it is not in their gift to deliver it - that belongs to voters.

Constitutional change can be made harder if centre ground voters are persuaded by a Northern Ireland that works. So that should be unionism’s strategy.

There is no viable alternative and if anyone knows one then I’d like see it.