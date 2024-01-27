Letter: ​A unionist speech hailed by nationalists is never good or beneficial for the Union

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Sir Jeffrey gave an impassioned speech, defending his own personal record as a unionist, as well as that of his party, and directing criticism at his unionist rivals in the TUV

​A unionist leader attacking fellow unionists is never a smart move.

The speech by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, leader of the DUP, in the House of Commons attacking fellow unionists was not a wise move, as the last thing we need now is any criticism of other fellow unionists who are still of the firm belief that the protocol and its Windsor Framework must go before a return to Stormont is considered.

A unionist speech which receives ringing endorsements from nationalists is never good or beneficial for unionism and the Union.

Any unionist speech so lavishly praised by current secretary of state for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, the worst incumbent in the role we have ever had, is not much of an endorsement.

Further praise by fellow Conservative MP, Julian Smith, the former secretary of state for Northern Ireland who did so much to antagonise unionists in the past, is a clear indicator of the path Sir Jeffrey is now taking the DUP on.

Julian Smith, by praising Sir Jeffrey’s speech and stating it was a “powerful future for unionism”, could not be further from the truth as a divided unionist stance on the sea border does not help unionism in any shape or form to obtain the object of removing the internal UK trade border.