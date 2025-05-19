Letter: ​Abiding by the 10 Commandments will end all of the world’s evils

The Gaza-Israel war, amongst other world conflicts, has already caused mass destruction and cost thousands of lives

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 33 centuries ago, God - recognising that His gift of freewill to humanity was not being used appropriately by many of the descendants of His original creation - decided with the help of an Israelite named Moses to gift all individual members of humanity 10 guidelines to help them rediscover the only pathway to Utopia on Earth.

The 10 guidelines are better known as the Ten Commandments and they play a central role in Judaism, Islam, Christianity and in many of the other estimated 10,000 religions on Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ten Commandments can be easily accessed on a smartphone or laptop.

Letter to the editor

I firmly believe when every single member of humanity, regardless of their religion or lack of religion, from the most influential and wealthy world leaders all the way to the most insignificant and underprivileged persons on our planet, decide to be guided and abide by the Ten Commandments then there will be an end to all major wars, other countless worldwide conflicts, criminal and domestic violence and all of the many other evils that prevent us from living in perfect harmony and peace.

Consider the beneficial impact the annual global spend on weapons of war, presently in excess of 2.25 trillion US dollars, would be when redirected to help the underprivileged and feed the hungry who reside on our planet.

It is also essential that all global trade wars must cease and never be reimposed as such actions inflict more hurt on everyone, in particular the underprivileged and the hungry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responsibility for restoring peace in our world rests not in the hands of God but in the hands of every single member of humanity without exception.

After all, that is why God gave us freewill originally.

Remember, the Ten Commandments are a gift from God and it is ironic that a present day Israelite, Benjamin Netanyahu, is in control of waging the war in Gaza which has cost thousands of lives.

It should be noted that the translation of Netanyahu is "gift from God"!