​Letter: Abortion bill freeing women from prosecution puts us on a slippery slope

Abortion after 24 weeks remains an offence under the Westminster bill but women who carry out an abortion beyond this time will not face criminal proceedings

You can find out how your MP voted on the bill not to prosecute women for abortion after 24 weeks in the press or on the UK parliament website. Some may surprise you.

The mill is being referred to as decriminalisation but abortion after 24 weeks remains an offence.

I wonder if this bill is unique in exempting a class of perpetrators from liability for criminal acts. It seems an extreme form of prejudice that undermines the integrity of justice.

Letter to the editor

Duress can be a mitigating factor but not an excuse. If so, there might be other instances in which a person is exempt, such as the killing of an abusive spouse or robbery to feed children in severe poverty. This is a slippery slope.

The principal of abortion is established in UK law since 1967 and I would challenge it but this is a different matter. The legislation establishes a time limit on abortion for reasons which may include the avoidance of suffering for the unborn.

The practicalities of termination have been used to horrify and that also is not my purpose here.

Suffice it to say that causing death to a fully developed human infant is a barbaric act and one which rightly causes horror, reminding us of the practice of the ancient Spartans who left unwanted children on a mountain to die of exposure or be eaten. Sadly, anyone who questions female reproductive rights can expect hostility. However, it is difficult to see this as a women’s rights issue as opposed to a human rights issue.

Many women including MPs are opposed to it. Only women have the right to bear children as only women can but with rights go responsibilities. If doing right were always easy then who would ever do wrong?

‘No man is an island’ and all who facilitate an act share some responsibility for it, perhaps even guilt. So also do those who stand by and say nothing. I cannot have that on my conscience.