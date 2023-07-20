News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Abortion decriminalisation poses query about whether it drags us towards paganism or child sacrifice

A letter from James Hardy:
By Letters
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
A News Letter editorial (‘Court ruling overturning jail term for woman in illegal abortion case could make it harder to prohibit any terminations at all,’ July 19, see link below) should make us pause and reflect on a difficult question:

does abortion decriminalisation drag us towards paganism or child sacrifice?

Rev John Stott (1921-2011) was one of the foremost Anglican preachers and writers of the 20th Century. He applies the Bible to abortion (and other moral issues) in 'Issues Facing Christians Today'.

The book cites a challenging Old Testament passage: “If men fight, and hurt a woman with child, so that she gives birth prematurely, yet no harm follows, he shall surely be punished accordingly as the woman’s husband imposes on him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. But if any harm follows, then you shall give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, stripe for stripe."

James Hardy, Belfast BT5

Editorial: Court ruling overturning jail term for woman in illegal abortion case could make it harder to prohibit any terminations at all

