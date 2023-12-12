Letters to editor

It’s a sad day when the UK can only muster an abstention in an unwise resolution to call a ceasefire in the fight against Hamas terrorism.

Only a few weeks ago Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Israel has an "absolute right to defend itself", yet just on Friday sadly the best the UK government could do was to abstain at a vote taken in the United Nations Security Council.

This was after secretary general António Guterres, under Article 99, called an emergency meeting and a UN Security Council vote calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire”.

The Israeli government has rightly ruled out a ceasefire at this time as it would be counterproductive and to the advantage of Hamas.

The motion for a ceasefire in the vote of the 15-member panel failed as our closest ally, the USA, on its own rejected the proposal after 13 members voted in favour and the UK abstained.

Rishi Sunak and that of his government, by abstaining and not showing a more decisive view by vetoing the motion like the USA did, has demonstrated lack of support from the UK towards Israel.

By failing to assert the absolute right of Israel to defend herself in the fight against terrorism on this occasion, our government has shown weakness in the face of Hamas terrorism.

Hamas is now only a matter of a few weeks away from complete annihilation and the freedom that will bring to the Palestine people, and any attempt to delay this will allow Hamas a chance to reorganise and rearm.

This will only prolong the conflict and the suffering of the people of Gaza which we all want to see brought to an end as soon as possible.