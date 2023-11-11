Liam Kennedy, pictured, says the 600 Irish academics who in a letter to the Irish Times called for a boycott of Israeli universities, have done themselves a disservice - and that universities around the word should maintain lines of communication

(The following letter was first published in the Irish Times yesterday.)

Those who in a letter by 600 Irish academics call for a boycott of Israeli universities, and in the same breath reduce the Hamas atrocities of October 7th to a mere “incursion by Palestinian armed groups”, do themselves and the academy a disservice (Letters, Irish Times, November 4th).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the very least, a university’s mission is to develop critical thinking, examine issues in the round, and question selective and highly partisan interpretations.

Maintaining lines of communication with universities round the word, and that includes China where the Uyghur Muslim minority suffers extreme persecution, or Myanmar where another Muslim minority faces genocide, forms part of that commitment to fundamental values that can be traced back to the Enlightenment.

It would be a pity to see our institutions of higher education reduced and devalued to the extent that ideologues of left or right selectively focus on some conflicts only and in the process simplify and distort understandings of highly complex problems.

What is happening in Israel-Palestine is a tragedy. It will need well-informed, creative minds to help fashion a future that accommodates both Israelis and Palestinians. Boycotts and partisan claims are unlikely to prove helpful along that tortuous pathway.