Letter: Action needs to happen now to achieve a harmonious multi-faith one State solution in Palestine

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, yesterday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four centuries ago, Ireland experienced ‘The plantation of Ulster’.

Three centuries later a ‘two State solution’, based on a religious headcount, was applied in an attempt to resolve or ameliorate the religio-political tensions created by the plantation. Has it been a success?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, another century later, a ‘one State solution’, hopefully devoid of religio-political tension, is a realizable possibility.

Letters to editor

One century ago, the Middle East experienced ‘The plantation of Palestine’.

Will it take until 2248 before a two State solution comes into being? Will it be based on a religious headcount?

They all share the same ethnicity, although one side claims that ethnicity as its own exclusively. Would it be a success?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will it take until 2348 before a harmonious multi-faith one State solution, devoid of religio-politicisms and tensions, comes into being?

In both the Irish and Palestinian situations, there can be no transition to a harmonious one State solution until the major sponsor of the plantation allows or promotes its happening.

The historical sponsor of the plantation of Ulster now appears willing to allow, or even promote, the transition to a one State solution in Ireland.

Is the major sponsor and financial backer of the plantation of Palestine so inclined?

Their democratically elected leader and spokesperson aspires to being honoured and remembered as a peacemaker.

He won’t be around in 2348 – he needs to act now!