Letter: After all the suffering it has endured, Israel deserves peace

More than 1,200 people were killed in the October 2023 attack by Hamas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jewish people were persecuted long before Christianity was born.

The ugliness and evil of anti-semitism plagued the eyes, ears and lips of humanity long before the Holocaust and it can still be witnessed today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can we see it? We can see it in Hamas and the hell they unleashed in Israel on October 7, 2023. We can see it in those who smear Israel as the enemy and skew the war in Gaza as Israel’s targeting of innocent civilians rather than its targeting of terrorists. We can see it in the mindless cheers at a Kneecap concert.

Letter to the editor

I believe the reason why the Jewish people have been persecuted throughout history is because God, before the world began, chose the Jewish lineage for His plan for salvation of all humanity.

Through the Fiat of Our Lady, a Jewish maiden in Galilee, God became Man and lived on this earth to die, to pay back a debt we could not pay and to reconcile us to God.

Think of the scene of Satan’s defeat in Mel Gibson’s The Passion. Satan cannot stand humanity and he wants the Jewish people to suffer for their role in salvation.

After everything they have suffered, the Jewish people deserve our respect. Israel deserves peace.