Letter: After all the suffering it has endured, Israel deserves peace

A letter from Caitriona Forde:
By Letters
Published 22nd May 2025

The Jewish people were persecuted long before Christianity was born.

The ugliness and evil of anti-semitism plagued the eyes, ears and lips of humanity long before the Holocaust and it can still be witnessed today.

Where can we see it? We can see it in Hamas and the hell they unleashed in Israel on October 7, 2023. We can see it in those who smear Israel as the enemy and skew the war in Gaza as Israel’s targeting of innocent civilians rather than its targeting of terrorists. We can see it in the mindless cheers at a Kneecap concert.

I believe the reason why the Jewish people have been persecuted throughout history is because God, before the world began, chose the Jewish lineage for His plan for salvation of all humanity.

Through the Fiat of Our Lady, a Jewish maiden in Galilee, God became Man and lived on this earth to die, to pay back a debt we could not pay and to reconcile us to God.

Think of the scene of Satan’s defeat in Mel Gibson’s The Passion. Satan cannot stand humanity and he wants the Jewish people to suffer for their role in salvation.

After everything they have suffered, the Jewish people deserve our respect. Israel deserves peace.

Caitriona Forde, Belfast BT9

