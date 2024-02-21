Letter: After Donaldson and Brett comments, is there any wonder the DUP has got us confused?

Letters to editor

Jeffrey Donaldson was reported as telling BBC Talk Back that although the deal was not perfect, it was “the best we could get”.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett is reported as telling the Nolan Show that “The work does continue, and Sir Jeffrey has made it clear that we want to see further changes made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, let me get this clear. While the DUP had the leverage of keeping the NI Executive suspended, it could not get any more out of the British government or the EU.

Now that it has given up its leverage, and its ministers are legally obligated to implement the protocol/Windsor Framework, the party believes it can achieve more.

Is there any wonder the DUP has got us confused?