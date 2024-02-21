All Sections
Letter: After Donaldson and Brett comments, is there any wonder the DUP has got us confused?

A letter from Dr Paul Kingsley:
By Letters
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:34 GMT

Jeffrey Donaldson was reported as telling BBC Talk Back that although the deal was not perfect, it was “the best we could get”.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett is reported as telling the Nolan Show that “The work does continue, and Sir Jeffrey has made it clear that we want to see further changes made.”

So, let me get this clear. While the DUP had the leverage of keeping the NI Executive suspended, it could not get any more out of the British government or the EU.

Now that it has given up its leverage, and its ministers are legally obligated to implement the protocol/Windsor Framework, the party believes it can achieve more.

Is there any wonder the DUP has got us confused?

Dr Paul Kingsley, Belfast

