Letter: After Sinn Fein declined to sign joint prison letter, what will be DUP’s response?

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
By Letters
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
It's not too long ago that the DUP called on Sinn Fein not to have John Finucane attend an IRA commemoration in south Armagh. Unsurprisingly, both the MP and his party ignored the DUP clamour. And the DUP did what?

Now we have Sinn Fein and Michelle O'Neill opting out of cross-party support for police and prison officers. If Sinn Fein continue to remain silent on this crucial matter, the DUP will do what?

I suspect they'll carry on as usual hoping - as they say - for a return to partnership working with those who have repeatedly demonstrated their contempt for so many aspects of democracy.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

