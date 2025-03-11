Letter: Aggression is rewarded with relative silence when it serves economic interests

The scale of destruction is laid bare at apartment blocks in Yarmouk camp outside Damascus, Syria, reduced to rubble following an airstrike

Commentator Owen Jones in a podcast tells us to "...look at the hypocrisy here - Russia's aggression in Ukraine is condemned, but Israel can invade and bomb its neighbours at will and not only is there no condemnation of these wantonly illegal assaults on the sovereignty of other nations, there is very little prominent media coverage".

This follows Israel's unprovoked bombing of Damascus. You could be forgiven for not knowing that it had happened as... Well, the facts are that crimes of allies are treated differently from the crimes of foes.

The designation of allies and foes is, in itself, determined by how a state's economy aligns with, or challenges, the dominant power's economic and geopolitical interests, such as those of the US, with conflicts often arising when a state pursues policies, or systems, that threaten the global capitalist order, or resist integration into the dominant power's economic framework.

Syria's greatest ‘crime’ under Assad was not allowing the US or NATO to establish military bases on its soil - period.

Now that these inconveniences have been overcome, it's about keeping quiet the crimes and outrages being committed in the new Syria as the US, NATO, Turkey, and Israel establish themselves illegally on Syrian sovereign territory.

Aggression is rewarded when it serves the economic interests and geopolitical influence of elite power structures.

The reward in this case is relative silence. That's what it's all about.

Morality is out the window and has never figured in the mindsets of the powerful, other than for propaganda purposes.